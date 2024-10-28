Government targets inclusion for minority group

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says they are focusing on the ongoing development needs of the multi-ethnic communities residing in Taveuni.

During recent consultation meetings with residents of the Dala and Waimaqera settlements, he stressed the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of minority communities.

Singh highlighted the ministry’s crucial role in promoting equity and inclusion among various ethnic groups.

“Over the years, the minority or ethnic communities may not have received adequate government services and might have been neglected in some cases. We are hearing from them that they have nowhere to turn for government assistance or services. Some have expressed that no one is listening to them.”

He further stressed that the coalition government established the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs to focus on the needs and development of all ethnic communities, ensuring that everyone progresses together as a nation.

Singh says that he later plans to visit and meet with different ethnic communities in Savusavu, Dreketi, Wainikoro, and Labasa to listen to their concerns and address the challenges they face.