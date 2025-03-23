Government steps up efforts to strengthen cybersecurity

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

The Government is stepping up efforts to strengthen national cybersecurity as cyber threats continue to evolve.

A national stakeholder briefing this week presented findings from Fiji’s second Cybersecurity Capacity Maturity Model Review, highlighting key areas for improvement.

Permanent Secretary for Communications, Shaheen Ali, says Fiji must act now to enhance its cyber preparedness.

Ali adds that the Government is committed to implementing the review’s recommendations.

The Oceania Cyber Security Centre conducted the review, assessing Fiji’s cyber maturity across five key areas, including policy, legislation, and workforce development. It also examined efforts to establish Fiji’s first Computer Emergency Response Team and legislative frameworks such as the Cybercrime Act 2021.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, says the Government’s priority is to establish a clear framework to strengthen cybersecurity.

“Following the CMM Review, the Government’s priorities are establishing our National Cybersecurity Strategy 2025-2050 and Action Plan with a clear implementation framework that addresses the CMM Review’s recommendations.”

However, challenges remain, including the need for better intergovernmental coordination, greater public awareness, improved cyber workforce development, and stronger legal frameworks.

Among its key initiatives, the Government is finalizing the National Cybersecurity Strategy, operationalising Fiji’s first CERT, and enforcing the Cybercrime Act 2021.

Fiji is also working closely with Australia under a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Cyber Security Cooperation.

