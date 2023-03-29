Government pays final respect to Ratu Epeli Ganilau

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka led a government delegation to pay respects for the late Ratu Epeli Ganilau [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka led a government delegation to pay respects for the late Ratu Epeli Ganilau in Suva yesterday.

Rabuka was accompanied by cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Earlier this week in parliament, Rabuka described the late Ratu Epeli Ganilau as a distinguished military leader and noble representative of the vanua of Cakaudrove.

A funeral service for the late Ratu Epeli Ganilau will be held at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua today before the funeral procession departs for Taveuni on Thursday.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Former Commander of the Republic Fiji Military Forces and former Great Council of Chiefs Chairman, Ratu Epeli Ganilau, will be laid to rest at his chiefly village in Vuniduva, Somosomo, in Taveuni on Friday.