Gender sensitive policies

The FemLink Executive Director has emphasized the importance of using language that respects all groups and avoids gender-specific words to promote inclusivity in climate change discussions.

During the Pacific gender climate conference this morning, Fay Volatabu questioned whether climate change policies are gender sensitive.

Drawing on feminist perspectives, Fay Volatabu stressed the importance of moving beyond established linguistic conventions.

“What is gender equity? This is when things are to be ensured and strategies are available to compensate for women’s historical and social disadvantage.”

The Executive Director highlighted the importance of sensitivity not only in dealing with varied populations but also in achieving gender equity.

Acting Director for Climate Change, Filimone Ralogaivau, says that the government is developing a gender-responsive budgeting strategy that will focus on gender gaps.

“When we receive budget submissions from different ministries, it has a portion where they have to fill up how it will affect some of the gender gaps that are being faced in all ministries across the government.”

According to Dialogue Fiji, the two-day conference will focus on ensuring that policies are not only environmentally sustainable but also socially just and inclusive.