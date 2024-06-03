Gavoka praises Fiji's aviation security stance

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka says Fiji has taken proactive stance in aviation security as demonstrated by International Civil Aviation Organization’s audit conducted in 2003.

Speaking at the Implementation and Capacity Building Working Group in Denarau this morning, Gavoka says this audit, under the Universal Security Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach has assessed Fiji’s adherence to Annex 17 and Annex 9 SARPs.

He says the audit highlights the need for stronger implementation of these standards and the significance of capacity-building and governmental support.

Gavoka says Fiji’s willingness to undergo such a thorough examination exemplifies its dedication to enhancing the aviation security framework and aligning with international standards.

“There are active efforts to bolster compliance with ICAO Annex 9 – Facilitation SARPs deserve high praise. By collaborating closely with key aviation industry stakeholders including Immigration, Customs, Police, Biosecurity, and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji is taking comprehensive steps to elevate the quality of its implementation. This collaborative approach not only enhances compliance but also ensures a holistic improvement in aviation facilitation processes.”

The working group is being convened as Fiji marks the 75th anniversary of Annex 9 (Facilitation) of the Chicago Convention on Civil Aviation, marking 2024 as the ICAO Year of Facilitation.