FWRM stands strong against anti-feminist forces

The primary human rights violation confronting women and girls globally is violence, exacerbated by barriers that impede the efforts of women’s human rights defenders.

On the occasion of the International Day for Women’s Human Rights Defenders, the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement says these barriers are multifaceted, ranging from the consequences of climate crises and political instability to wars, conflicts, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FWRM says the root of these challenges is a patriarchal mindset that perpetuates misogynistic ideologies, perpetuating discrimination against women and girls.

Article continues after advertisement

It says women’s human rights defenders consistently face opposition from within their homes, communities, and the global society as they advocate for women’s rights everywhere.

The FWRM expressed solidarity and paid tribute to other women’s rights groups and advocates for women’s empowerment who have collaborated with them on their journey.

It says in the face of rising anti-feminist movements and attacks on women’s rights activists worldwide and in local communities, women affirm their resilience.

FWRM vow to persist in their advocacy for change until women are adequately safeguarded.