Funding push for HIV

The Health Ministry aims to secure additional donor funding to implement a strategic framework in response to the increasing trend of HIV cases in the country.

Fiji recorded 552 new HIV cases in the first six months of this year, with 15 percent linked to injectable drug use.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says while $200,000 has been allocated towards HIV prevention efforts, more is needed.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

He adds efforts are underway to increase access to HIV testing and treatment services in a decentralized manner.

“Promoting harm reduction initiatives and reducing stigma and discrimination against individuals affected by HIV and drug use.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry will continue to focus on expanding resources and services to combat the spread of HIV.