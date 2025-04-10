FRA pays $45K to former CEO

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Roads Authority Kamal Prasad

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Roads Authority Kamal Prasad has received a $45,000 settlement following a dispute over his dismissal from the position in June last year.

Court documents reveal that Prasad had been sent on leave in June 2023 pending the outcome of an audit and internal investigations into unspecified allegations.

However, the case was later settled out of court after legal advice was sought by both parties.

It was revealed during proceedings that despite the seriousness of the allegations, no concrete evidence had ever been presented to support the claims made against Prasad.

The parties opted for an amicable resolution to avoid prolonged litigation and the potential for escalating legal costs.

The settlement amount of $45,000 was confirmed as part of the final agreement.

The court noted that while disciplinary procedures are necessary in any organization, the lack of substantive evidence in this matter raised concerns about procedural fairness.

No further details regarding the allegations or internal findings were disclosed during the hearing.

