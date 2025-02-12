Four witnesses remain in COI

Barbara Malimali

The Commission of Inquiry set up to look into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is nearing completion.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason who has been assisting Commissioner Judge David Ashton Lewis since January 6 says only four witnesses are left to give evidence.

The inquiry has already seen extensive testimony from key figures involved in the process.

Article continues after advertisement

Mason confirms that Alexander Forwood who is the complainant that prompted the inquiry is still on the stand with Solicitor General Ropate Green expected to give evidence next.

Mason also reflected on the unpredictability of trials, noting that the inquiry had stretched longer than initially expected.

However, she says that the legal teams were doing their best.

“But mostly, the delay has been due to the other parties needing the opportunity to question the witnesses. Sometimes, when you enter a trial, you might think it will only last a week, but it can end up going on for nine weeks. That’s just how a trial goes.”

The outcome will clarify Malimali’s appointment and set a precedent for future processes.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link