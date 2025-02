[ FilePhoto ]

Four men arrested during a drug raid at the Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa on Saturday, have been charged.

The four aged 45, 28, 36 and 18, have been jointly charged with two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The charges were laid after the analysis conducted on the seized substances were positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

The four will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

