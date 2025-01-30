FNU hostel fee hike postponed

Fiji National University

The Fiji National University’s planned hostel fee increase has been postponed until the next national budget.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro announced the delay after a meeting with FNU and other stakeholders.

Radrodro says the decision ensures fairness and transparency in FNU’s decision-making.

He highlights FNU’s commitment to keeping students and stakeholders informed through consultation and careful consideration of student welfare and institutional sustainability.

He adds that the Coalition Government aims to make education accessible while maintaining trust in the system.

FNU also agreed to follow proper processes and engage in further discussions to ensure necessary consultations take place.

The delay was made with the agreement of the Fiji Higher Education Commission, Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, and other key officials.