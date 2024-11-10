FMA commends government for its quick response

[File Photo]

The Fiji Medical Association has commended the government for the wisdom and responsiveness it has shown in recognizing and swiftly correcting its decision on overtime policy.

The Ministry of Health had earlier decided that radiology services and pharmacies at Government hospitals and health centres close at 4.30pm.

This as the circular from the Ministry of Civil Service highlighted the non-payment of Overtime for Band F staff.

According to FMA the restoration of overtime compensation for the allied health professionals ensures that vital diagnostic and pharmacy services will remain available around the clock, enabling the medical teams to provide timely, accurate, and life-saving care.

It says that the reversal of the circular reflects the commitment to effective governance and prioritizing the well-being of the Fijian people.

The FMA has commended the Health Ministry and PSC for listening to the concerns of healthcare providers and reaffirming their dedication to a safe, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare system.