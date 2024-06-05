FLP welcomes the appointment of new AG

Graham Leung [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Labour Party has welcomed the appointment of Graham Leung as Attorney General.

Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has urged Leung to take early action to have a substantive commissioner appointed to Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Chaudhry believes that this will expedite investigations into the several complaints referred to it against ministers in the Coalition government by the Supervisor of Elections.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes the Acting Deputy Commissioner of FICAC has had difficulties in expediting these cases.

The FLP Leader says the new AG must act firmly and swiftly to clear the public perception of FICAC as an agent of the government of the day to protect its wrong doers and target its critics.