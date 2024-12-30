Flood affected residents face water disruptions

Tavua, Sigatoka, and Nadi residents are currently facing water supply issues following the floods that affected the towns last week.

The Water Authority of Fiji says Tavua has 30 percent water supply at present, Sigatoka 50 percent, and Nadi 80 percent.

WAF says supply will normalize by this evening.

Acknowledging the impact of the flood on health, Divisional Commissioner for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development in the Western Division, Apolosi Lewaqai, is urging those in affected areas to boil drinking water and practice good hygiene.

He said that during his visits to affected communities, he observed the need for many to engage in cleanup efforts after the floods to reduce health risks such as leptospirosis, typhoid, diarrhea, and dengue.

While the weather conditions have stabilized for now, Lewaqai is urging the public to remain vigilant, as Fiji is still in the November to April cyclone season.