Five police officers face assault charges

Five police officers have been charged for allegedly assaulting a 27-year-old man last year.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew confirms the five are charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged incident occurred on March 27th, last year, in Nausori.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting Commissioner reiterates his commitment to holding police officers accountable for their actions if they cross the line and are involved in any form of activity unbecoming of a law enforcement officer.

He stresses that due process will be followed upon receipt of an official complaint against any officer, and if assessed to be criminal in nature, the Criminal Investigations Department will take over.

The Acting Commissioner says if an officer is found guilty in a court of law, he or she will be terminated from the organization.

He adds that officers are constantly reminded that their role is not only to enforce the law but, equally as important, to abide by the law.

The five will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court tomorrow.