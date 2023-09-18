Multiple fire incidents under investigation

A collaborative inquiry is currently underway involving the Fiji Police and the National Fire Authority in response to a reported fire incident in Nanuku Settlement, Vatuwaqa this morning.

Following the report, both the police and NFA promptly responded after 10 am, with the unfortunate outcome of four homes being destroyed in the blaze.

As of now, law enforcement officers remain at the scene, actively engaged in the investigation.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old individual has been subjected to questioning in connection with an alleged arson case.

This incident transpired when a fire damaged parts of an apartment complex in Wailoaloa, Nadi, just yesterday.

The suspect is alleged to have ignited the fire within the room he occupied, resulting in an estimated total damage cost of $7,000.

Additionally, in a third incident, the Nabouwalu Police are currently conducting an investigation into an attempted arson case that occurred last Friday.

A 50-year-old farmer was apprehended and questioned regarding this matter.

The allegation is that the suspect attempted to set fire to a residence owned by a 31-year-old woman.

Investigations into all these cases are still ongoing.