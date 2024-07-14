Final briefing for wheelbarrow race

Twenty-four corporate organizations have signed up for the Frank Hilton Organization Wheelbarrow Race next Saturday.

Chief Executive Sureni Perera says the event aims to raise funds for the operations of the Frank Hilton Home.

Perera conducted a final briefing with participants yesterday. She says the annual event will raise money to support needy children.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got around 24 organizations. Some will not run the race but are supporting the event, and some of them are sponsors.”

She adds that the funds raised over the years have contributed significantly to the care of the children they support.

“The race is run mainly for the Hilton Home on Brown Street. It is a residential home that takes care of children with high support needs.”

The race will begin with a march at 7 am at Albert Park before participants compete in the event.