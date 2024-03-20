Fijians urged to stay vigilant as floods hit unexpected areas

The Rewa bridge

The National Disaster Management Office is calling for Fijians to be on high alert as the country grapples with severe weather conditions and flooding.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko highlighted the urgency of taking precautions, citing reports of flooding overnight in areas that haven’t experienced before.

Soko advised that the Emergency Committee will meet at midday today in which they will discuss some of the issues that happened overnight, including the evacuation centers.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko

Soko says some evacuation centers are also open however she will not be able to provide the number of centers which are currently active because many Fijians moved to take shelters overnight.

She says the teams are currently tallying up the numbers.

“We’ve also seen a lot of areas that have been flooded overnight that has never flooded before. So the Emergency Committee will discuss interventions in which some of these areas could be assisted, as we have a bit of a dry weather. But then as far as like the Fiji Metrological we would still expect heavy rain as well today.”



The NDMO Director is pleading with Fijians to take the advisories seriously.

She adds the Fiji Police Force is also active on the ground.