Fijian traders can now access trade info online

Fijians engaged in business, import, and export activities will no longer need to travel to Ministry of Trade branches for enquiries and applications.

This follows the launch of the Trade Information Portal – a one-stop shop for cross-border trade information.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says the platform is tailored to meet the needs of all Fijians, including those in rural and maritime areas

“A kava producer in Taveuni or Savusavu wants to export their kava to the U.S. They can get that information. So it is available to everyone that wants to do business and trade outside our borders.”

He says the portal will make Fiji’s trade environment and procedures more predictable and transparent, providing information on import and export regulations, licensing, tariffs, and trade procedures.

It also includes a comprehensive data history to help traders make informed decisions and avoid potential risks.

The Ministry says the new system is part of wider efforts to improve trade efficiency and support economic growth.

