Fijian MSMEs struggle to go global

[Source: MyFiji]

Fijian products going beyond our shores face challenges, as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises lack the exposure needed to reach international markets.

This limited visibility hinders their ability to expand globally, preventing them from fully capitalizing on opportunities that could drive growth and sustainability.

This was pointed out by the Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali who stated that more marketing and knowledge-sharing are needed for small businesses, particularly regarding costs and logistics.

Ali adds that through digital marketing and e-commerce, the ministry is working towards overcoming some of these costs.

“This will address some of those challenges, whether it’s exposing and marketing your products or having a physical shop in a metropolitan area like Suva, so that when tourists come, they can visit your shop. However, challenges will still remain, such as biosecurity, logistics, and shipping costs, etc.”

Ali also adds that they are focusing on marketing niche Fijian products, such as handicrafts, natural cosmetic products, and other MSME goods made by local manufacturers.

However, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, urges entrepreneurs to seek support from the ministry when searching for wider markets.

He adds that they are working to enhance various platforms, address digital payment gateways, and improve logistics to effectively export more Fijian products.

