Fiji to pledge child protection at conference

Fiji will join the global effort to combat violence against children at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, scheduled for later this month in Bogota, Colombia.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya will lead Fiji’s delegation, accompanied by the Ministry’s Child Advisor Natalie Siegel-Brown, and Director of Children Arieta Tagivetaua.

Tabuya is set to present Fiji’s pledge to enhance child protection initiatives, aligning with national and international commitments to eliminate violence against children.

The conference aims to accelerate tangible actions against child violence, focusing on investments in comprehensive child protection and violence prevention systems worldwide.

The expected outcomes of the conference will support objectives outlined in Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025-2029, reinforcing the country’s commitment to safeguarding its youngest citizens.