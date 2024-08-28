Fiji to host regional meetings on aviation and food safety

Fiji is set to host two regional meetings next year, to solidifying its role as a key player in the Pacific’s political and economic landscape.

Cabinet has confirmed its agreement to host the Third Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting and the 17th Session of the Codex Committee for North America and South West Pacific.

The RAMM, a high-level political forum on aviation matters in the Pacific, brings together Aviation Ministers from the 18 member countries of the Pacific Islands Forum.

This includes major regional players such as Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The meeting, coordinated by the Pacific Aviation Safety Office has been held twice before, in 2021 and 2022 and serves as a critical platform for discussing and advancing aviation safety and infrastructure in the region.

In addition, Fiji will also host the 17th Session of the CCNASWP, a key regional meeting under the Codex Alimentarius Commission, which is jointly established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization.

This committee plays a vital role in protecting consumer health and ensuring fair practices in the global food trade.

Fiji’s leadership in this area is amplified by its current role as Regional Coordinator, a position held by the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways since 2020.