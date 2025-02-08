Fiji strengthens efforts against cervical cancer

[ FilePhoto ]

Fiji is making strides towards eliminating cervical cancer by 2030 with updated policy changes that focus on three main actions.

These include vaccinating girls against HPV by age 15, screening women at ages 35 and 45, and ensuring timely treatment.

Speaking at the health expo held in Nasinu today, Dr. Litia Narube says that with more screening, they are hopeful that late diagnoses can be eliminated.

“One of the key challenges we face is screening. If we screen, we can detect early, and that helps avoid many heartbreaking stories.”

Despite these efforts, Fiji Cancer Society, Monitoring and Programs officer, Shweta Kapoor says financial barriers remain a challenge for patients who need overseas medical treatment.

“We urge everyone to come forward early, get screened, understand their health status, and seek help if needed. Delaying could mean limited treatment options in Fiji, leading to costly overseas treatments ranging from $40,000 to $100,000 per person.”

Fiji marks World Cancer Day on February 4, and the 2025-2027 theme is “United by Unique,” focusing on putting people and their stories at the center of care.