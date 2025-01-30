Fiji seeks human rights assistance

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji is facing several challenges in meeting its international human rights obligations, particularly as a Small Island Developing State.

These challenges, such as resource constraints, capacity limitations, and vulnerabilities to climate change, hinder Fiji’s ability to effectively meet its reporting and implementation duties under various international human rights conventions.

This was highlighted during a meeting between Attorney-General Graham Leung and Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif.

During the meeting, the Deputy High Commissioner stated that additional staff would be provided to work closely with local stakeholders and the Fiji Human Rights Task Force, aiming to streamline reporting processes and provide practical assistance.

They both also explored opportunities for technical assistance and the creation of an exchange program to strengthen institutional capacity.

These initiatives will help enhance knowledge-sharing and skill-building, ensuring Fiji can continue making progress in meeting its international human rights obligations.