Fiji Police enhance patrol dog capabilities

Three police officers have recently concluded the Narcotics Detector Dog Handlers Course as certified Narcotics, Cash, and, for the Fiji Police K9 Unit, certified firearm detector dog handlers.

The course was carried out in New Zealand through their Police Dog Unit.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the return of these officers will boost Fiji Patrol Dog capabilities.

Fong Chew told these officers there are a lot of expectations from them to raise the bar for what the Fiji Dog team can achieve.

The officers are Corporal Niumaia Lawanicina, Police Constable Ilimeleki Lèweiloma, and Police Constable Sailasa Kerekere.