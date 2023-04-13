Fiji needs support in certain areas: AG

Attorney General Siromi Turaga (left), Regional Program Director for the Pacific Islands at the International Republican Institute, Monika Le Roy. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says that Fiji needs support in areas of funding, human resources, and training.

Turaga made the comment during a meeting with Monika Le Roy, Regional Program Director for the Pacific Islands at the International Republican Institute.

Turaga says that the discussions with Le Roy centred around how the US’s presence and funding could constructively support the government’s efforts.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United States-based institute is currently working in the Pacific region, focusing on projects on women, civil society, and climate change.

The Attorney General also acknowledged the NGO’s interest in supporting the Coalition Government in common areas of interest.