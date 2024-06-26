Fiji launches National Counter Narcotics Strategy

llicit trafficking has become a major challenge for Fiji’s security which is driven by a combination of factors.

Acting Minister for Home Affairs Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this while launching the National Counter Narcotics Strategy 2023 to 2028.

He adds that Fiji also serves as a transit point for the transportation of drugs.

Prasad says that the illicit drug trade in Fiji has also been fueled by our growing drug addiction problem, which has led to an increase in crime and violence.

Therefore he adds that the coalition government in consultation with relevant agencies has developed the strategy that will be used to tackle these issues.

The strategy lays out the whole of the nation’s approach in this fight against illicit narcotics.