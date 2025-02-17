Fiji and India strengthen bilateral ties

[ Source : Fiji Government]

Fiji and India will continue to advance cooperation in key areas such as economic prosperity, climate mitigation and sustainable development.

This has been highlighted during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the margins of the 61st Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Discussions during the meeting also centered around the update of projects including the construction of the 100 bed super specialty cardiology hospital, the Indian High Commission chancery and Indian cultural centre complex in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

These projects further represent the strong bilateral relations between Fiji and India.

PM Rabuka acknowledged India’s continued support to Fiji over the years, citing the close relationship and family ties both countries share, which is rooted in historical linkages and strong cultural similarities.

Both sides also engaged in productive discussions on various issues of mutual interest and benefit to Fiji and India.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link