Fiji and China talks could spark tourism surge

Negotiations are set to begin over the introduction of direct flights between Fiji and China, a move that could significantly boost tourism and enhance economic relations between the two nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, highlighted that despite Fiji’s appeal with its pristine beaches and welcoming culture, the absence of direct flights has been a major obstacle in attracting more Chinese tourists.

Recent statistics from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics revealed that although over 70,000 visitors arrived in Fiji in January this year, only 2,570 were from China.

Ambassador Jian also highlighted the success of direct flight routes between China and other major destinations like Australia and New Zealand, where such air links have proven essential in fostering travel and boosting economies.

“Between Australia and China, every week, there are 100 direct flights. Between New Zealand and Mainland China, there are 50 direct flights every week. Between Fiji and Mainland China, there is no direct flight. There is only one direct flight from the Maldives to Hong Kong. And Hong Kong is special. It is a special administrative region. When Chinese tourists come to Fiji, they want to come here. They have to spend two days.”

Ambassador Jian, who has been in talks with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, is confident that the introduction of direct flights would pave the way for a steady influx of Chinese visitors.

