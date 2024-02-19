Fiji and Austria forge stronger ties

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Austria share multilateral commitments at the United Nations on common areas of interest such as peace, security and climate change.

This was highlighted during a meeting between Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka and new non-resident Ambassador of Austria to Fiji, Ambassador Elisabeth Köegler.

The meeting outlined prospects to strengthen the diplomatic relations and partnership between Fiji and Austria.

Prime Minister Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to further enhance the development cooperation for mutual benefit of both the nations.

Rabuka acknowledged the ongoing cooperation and support Austria has provided to Fiji through the European Union .

Ambassador Köegler highlights that Austria recognises Fiji’s leadership and hub status in the region and looks forward to collaborate closely in building climate adaptation and resilience, infrastructure and renewable energy projects, economy, trade and investment, are among the key initiatives to upgrade cooperation.

She has commended Fiji’s unwavering commitment and strong leadership in promoting human rights and democracy, peace and unity at both regional and global arenas.