Female accommodation center to be prioritized: NFA Chief

Three new fire stations are set to be commissioned in Fiji as part of ongoing upgrades, including stations in Navua, Natadola, and Lautoka.

National Fire Authority Chief Puamau Sowane confirmed that the Labasa Fire Station will also receive a female accommodation facility.

While extension works were discussed last year, progress was delayed due to other ongoing projects.

However, Sowane assured that construction of the Center will be prioritized in the next financial year.

“I’ve just spoken to our manager of property in his program, and he assured me that in the next financial year this will be accommodated because right now our hands are full. We have a full-fledged fire station about to be commissioned at Navua on the 28th of this month. And also, we will be having a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Natadola fire station, and also right now we are doing a major renovation at Lautoka fire station. So next to that will be this one here.”

Currently, there are no female firefighters serving at the Labasa Fire Station, but they have been accommodated in either Nabouwalu, Seaqaqa, Savusavu, or Taveuni fire stations.