FCS clarifies former PM’s release

Voreqe Bainimarama

The Fiji Correction Services has clarified the early release of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama following recent comments on social media.

In a statement the FCS says the early release of Bainimarama aligns with standard procedures provided under the Corrections Act.

It says this release follows a legal framework that is routinely applied to all prisoners in similar situations, ensuring fair treatment and respect for legal rights.

FCS says upon admission, every prisoner’s sentence is calculated with a standard one-third remission, as stipulated by law.

In Bainimarama’s case, FCS says his one-year sentence was reduced by four months under this provision, establishing his release date as early January 2025.

It further says that like other prisoners, Bainimarama exercised his right to apply for early release, a request reviewed through the usual protocols.

FCS says Bainimarama will serve the remainder of his sentence in the community, during which he will report daily to his place of employment while the FCS monitors his compliance.

The Fiji Correction Service also says that comparisons between Bainimarama’s release and that of previous high-profile cases, such former Prime Minister late Laisenia Qarase, have emerged in public discourse.

FCS says that it is important to note that FCS management has changed since those decisions, and current processes are conducted without political bias.

It says Bainimarama, like all individuals in their custody, was convicted by the court and deserves to be treated in accordance with the law.

It says his political history does not exempt or alter their legal obligations to provide impartial treatment to every inmate.

The FCS remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all prisoners are managed fairly and responsibly in line with the Corrections Act.

FCS is urging the public to respect the legal process and understand that the FCS is bound to operate within the laws of Fiji without prejudice.