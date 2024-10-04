FCCC raises concern on aging vessels

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has expressed disappointment over the continued operation of vessels averaging 20 to 30 years old, stressing the need for investment in modern shipping infrastructure.

While the FCCC is not a safety regulator, Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they remain committed to consumer protection and addressing issues that impact the safety of commuters.

Abraham says they are dedicated to ensuring that transport solutions are not only affordable but also safe and environmentally sustainable.

“We have also been monitoring social media, and our teams on the ground have visited the maritime islands and listened to the plight of thousands of Fijians residing in these regions. FCCC is also in the process of putting together a letter to the Minister for Transport and Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji highlighting concerns raised by consumers with issues to do with consumer safety. This is to do with people traveling on shipping vessels and their current discussions on the importation of aging or old shipping vessels.”

He says they are actively working to discourage the importation of outdated vessels.

“We want to discourage outdated practices, such as purchasing aging vessels that are no longer required in other jurisdictions but meet modern environmental standards. We cannot continue to champion climate change and continue to invest in vessels that are polluting the environment with heavy fuel oil. We will continue with our efforts to serve Fijians and align with our ongoing efforts to promote affordable and accessible transportation services.”

Abraham says they aim to provide significant relief to Fijians while promoting sustainable practices in transportation.