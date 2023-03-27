Farmers happy with third cane payment announcement

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has welcomed the third cane payment announcement for last year’s crushing season.

Chief Executive Vimal Dutt says the council has been receiving calls from cane farmers expressing their elation at the $24.62 per tonne of cane being announced by the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

He says this third cane payment will be made on Wednesday and the Fiji Sugar Corporation is already doing all the process works to prepare vouchers for cane farmers.

Meanwhile, Dutt says farmers must also work hard to improve the sugar cane industry in the country.

The CEO says the more sugar the FSC will produce, the more money will go into the pockets of cane farmers.