Ex-CEO got over $300k during COVID: FBC Board

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board has announced that the fired CEO, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, received a shocking salary of $304,453.08 and a bonus of $25,671.28 during the COVID year.

Chair Ajay Amrit says this is shocking given that most people took a pay cut during this period.

Amrit says Sayed-Khaiyum was due to receive an estimated $30,000 to $35,000 in bonus this year.

He claims that they have calculated and estimated that the total losses incurred would be $ 63,152,72.00 if the government were to cease grant.

The board reassured the staff that no staff would lose their employment contracts and that the board would deal with the financial report.