Energy grid expansions progressing

Work continues on grid extension projects in Ra.

Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau confirms that the Wailailai settlement project has been completed at a cost of $98,000.

This, he says is benefiting 13 households.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe also highlighted that grid extension works have been finished in Bucalevu Village, Nakorotubu, Ra. House wiring is set to start next month.

Ro Filipe states that this project costing $170,000 will benefit 15 households.

In Soa and Matuku Villages in Ra, the Ministry through the Department of Energy is finalizing the last 50 percent payment to Energy Fiji Limited for grid extension works.

This project, with a total cost of $713,000, is scheduled to begin in August this year and is expected to benefit 152 customers.

Minister Tuisawau addressed these updates while responding to questions in Parliament about the EFL grid extension progress in Soa Village, Matuku Village, Wailailai and Bucalevu in Nakorotubu, Ra.