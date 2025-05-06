Elders to be honoured during Girmit Day celebrations

[File Photo]

A substantial amount of money allocated for this year’s Girmit Day celebration in Labasa has already been utilized, with more funding to be used soon to ensure the success of the event.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, says that proper planning is underway, with the event set to feature cultural performances and artifact displays.

He adds that certificates and medals will also be awarded to individuals over 80 years old in honor of their ancestors.

Singh says that hosting this year’s Girmit Day celebration in Labasa is a significant move, given the town’s deep historical ties to the arrival and settlement of the Girmitiyas in Fiji.

“Now, as far as the Girmit celebrations are concerned, as I said, taking it to Labasa is very significant because the sugar plantation was also, in a big way, vulnerable. So we have a lot of our people the ancestors, the third and fourth generation of the Girmitiyas in Labasa.”

Singh adds that the participation of prominent national figures highlights the respect and recognition accorded to the contributions of the Girmitiyas and their descendants.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says that appropriate funding has been provided to ensure the event’s success.

“The cultural and linguistic preservation that happened as part of the Girmit history is significant. Our people from Vanua Levu will have an opportunity to participate and celebrate.”

Prasad adds that the event also aims to educate younger generations about their history and cultural heritage.

The 2025 Girmit Day will be celebrated this week, from May 9th to 12th, in Labasa.

