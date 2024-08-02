TSLS unveils 2025 Scholarship Guide

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service today launched its 2025 Community Awareness Scholarship Handbook that will provide a comprehensive guide to students and their families.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the handbook offers detailed information on the various scholarship and loan programs, the eligibility criteria, application process and the range of support services provided by the TSLS.

Radrodro adds that the handbook is an essential resource crafted to ensure that every aspiring student has the information they need to take advantage the opportunities on offer.

He adds the government is committed to enhancing opportunities for young people and fostering a brighter future for Fiji.

“The Coalition Government firmly believes in providing transparent information to the public by the taxpayer-funded institutions and the launch of publicly accessible 2025 Community Awareness Scholarship Handbook is a testament to this. The Coalition Government strongly believes in data-driven and research-based policy making.”

Radrodro adds that in the 2024-25 financial year, the government through TSLS will be offering three schemes of study grants, 12 schemes of scholarship and one study loan scheme.

TSLS will provide 3030 grants, 7, 700 scholarship awards, and 100 study loans.

Radrodro says these schemes have been designed to provide financial assistance to deserving students, enabling them to pursue higher education without the burden.