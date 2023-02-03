Radrodro clarifies TELS miscommunication

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro.

TELS support does not extend to foundation studies.

This was clarified by the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro following parliament’s session today.

There was a miscommunication that was made earlier by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in relation to this education scheme.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like to state that the TELS is for students who have passed foundation not sponsoring foundation studies.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reassures that TELS support for this semester remains.

“There’s no need for there to be any disruption just communication between the Ministry and the institutions to allow the people to continue – They will get their money.”

Radrodro says TELS support will only extend to students who finished foundational studies last year and has acquired the relevant GPA.