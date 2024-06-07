Education ministry receives registration certificate from HECF

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education has registered its TVET section under the Fiji Higher Education Act 2008, allowing it to offer National Qualifications in secondary schools.

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca accepted the registration certificate from the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Fiji Steve Chand.

Kurucela says that with this registration, the Ministry of Education joins other registered Higher Education Institutions in enhancing educational standards and expanding opportunities for secondary school students, particularly in skills education.

Article continues after advertisement



Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca

The PS says that students choosing the TVET pathway will now have the opportunity to graduate from secondary schools with National Certificates at levels 1 and 2 and can pursue Level 3 at vocational centres or other higher education institutions.

She expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating that this certification is a testament to their ongoing efforts to elevate educational quality and accessibility.

The High Education Commission Fiji Chairman Steve Chand says the ability of secondary schools to offer national qualifications will significantly enrich the educational landscape in Fiji.

This move will provide students with a more robust and comprehensive education, preparing them for future challenges and opportunities.