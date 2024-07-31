Counselors’ role important to tackle rising student issues

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is focusing on providing an educational environment that prioritizes the holistic development of students.

According to the Education Ministry, over 3,000 drug-related cases have been referred to the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council in the past year, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and support within schools.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says chaplains and counsellors play a crucial role in providing support to students as concerns are being raised on the pressing challenges faced by students.

This includes drug cases, teenage pregnancies, bullying, and other issues impacting students.

“I think it’s very, very important in terms of making sure that the students are guided only in terms of their understanding of the values, and with the rising challenges that we have now, it’s important for students to make the right decision and the important decision that they have to fight for, for peer pressure, and all these driving issues that are confronting students.”

Radrodro says they will be submitting a Cabinet paper for the finalization process of chaplain appointment in government schools and also cost-learning basis in the non-governmental schools.