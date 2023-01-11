Education Minister visits schools

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI / Facebook]

A number of issues were highlighted to the Education Minister Aseri Radrodro and the Assistant Minister, Iliesa Vanawalu who started visiting schools yesterday.

The Ministers along with the Head of National Education Service Delivery, Divisional Education Officer Central and Officials of the Ministry were received by the Heads of Schools and their team of teachers at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School, Jai Narayan College and Adi Cakobau School.

The primary goal of the visit was to learn more about the progress of the schools with regards to their performance- students and teachers alike.

The Ministers were also updated on the current major projects being carried out in the schools.

The visit was also an opportune time for the leaders of the schools to address matters such as the Year 9 enrolment process in accordance to the Ministry’s Zoning Policy and the allocation of funds, in particular, the building grant.

Another issue that was brought up was changing the enrolment criteria since certain schools had been established with a specific goal in mind.

The heads of schools and management of the three schools highlighted the delay of turn-around time of the Ministry’s current processes to support schools, which was impeding progress on major projects, teacher replacements and establishment of new streams and introduction of new subjects.

A proposal was made for further consultations between the Ministry and the management of the schools after concerns over the review of the School Management Handbook were also raised.

The school visits will continue today and tomorrow.



