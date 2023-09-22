EbayShop scam crosses $2million mark

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission together with the Consumer Council of Fiji have so far received a total of more than 1000 complaints in regards to eBay scams.

This has been revealed by Chief Executive Officer for FCCC Joel Abraham, bringing it to a total of $2.4 million lost to the EbayShop scams by investors.

He says that FCCC has received a total of 568 complaints as of last night, and the number is expected to grow.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we advanced into the investigation, there were more things that were being revealed. Unfortunately, I cannot prejudice the investigation at this point by alerting those that are involved, but I can say one thing: this scheme is officially a major fraud; it crossed the $2million mark.”

Abraham says that some reports are also with the police, and it’s quite concerning to see the number increasing on a daily basis.

He says that different agencies have also raised awareness about consumer protection on the issues, but unfortunate people were not adhering to them, which should be a lesson now for people to always contact authorities like the FCCC, the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Consumer Council of Fiji, and the Fiji Police Force who are willing to give confirmation when in doubt.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be given as it progresses.