Drug investigation shock

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu

The initial stage of the investigation into white substances believed to be methamphetamine found on two students in Suva revealed that one of them was given the substances from home.

Earlier in the week, two 15-year-old students were being investigated after they were allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves suspected to be marijuana on school premises.

The matter was reported at the Valelevu Police Station.

Today, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says that a student admitted upon the discovery of the substances that he was given them from home.

ACP Driu adds that while this was said by the student, it raises questions about the parental role in knowing the activities of their children.

He called on parents to improve their ability to supervise their children.

He said the matter was reported by the school following the discovery of the substances, and the police are stepping in as a third party.

The investigation into the matter is continuing.