Meth found inside loaf of bread

The Fiji Police Force confirms dealers are now resorting to new alternatives of concealing drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says Tukavesi Police Station received a report on Friday following the discovery of a zip-lock bag with white crystal believed to be methamphetamine inside a loaf of bread.

He says the bread was ordered by a man who was working on a construction site at the complainant’s village and delivered via a bus servicing the area.

The seized substances were sent for analysis as investigations continue.

Two more people were arrested at the Labasa bus stand and market for separate cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

In the Central Division, three men and a woman were arrested in two separate cases.

In the first case along Suva Street in Toorak, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested and taken into custody following the discovery of several sachets containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana and zip-lock bags containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

In the second case, two men were arrested at a Suva Market juice stall following the discovery of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil believed to be marijuana and more than $700 believed to be from proceeds of crime.

In the Southern Division, three men were arrested in Toguru, Navua, following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, smoking apparatuses, white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, and cash believed to be from the proceeds of crime.

In the Western Division, two men were arrested in Rakiraki following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Lautoka, three men and a woman were arrested at Lauwaki Settlement following the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A 17-year-old was arrested following the discovery of loose dried leaves wrapped in aluminium foil.

The other two cases in Lautoka saw the arrest of a 42-year-old at Saweni Top Road following the discovery of several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The suspect is also being investigated for alleged bribery, as he offered $100 to the arresting officer.

In Lautoka city, a 22-year-old man was arrested following the discovery of dried leaves wrapped in aluminium foil.

ACP Driu says that with mounting police pressure on the illicit drug trade, dealers and suppliers are bound to come up with means of trying to beat the system.

He adds that with the increasing show of support from members of the community, civil society, faith-based organizations, and other law enforcement agencies, the sharing of information has been positive as they continue to arrest people.