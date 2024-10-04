DPP charges former senior government official

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned the charges against a former senior government official, and two senior executives for a case of unlawful carriage of firearms and ammunition in a domestic flight.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime (ACP) Mesake Waqa says the former senior government official has been charged with the offences of abuse of office, breach of trust by a person employed in the public service, receiving a corrupt benefit and unlawful carriage of firearms and ammunition on aircraft.

The two former senior executives have both been charged with the offences of giving a corrupt benefit to a public official, breach of mandatory reporting of security occurrences, and breach of compliance with the aircraft company’s Security Programme.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police – Crime further confirms that the company is being held accountable for breach of compliance with its aircraft security programme and mandatory reporting of security occurrences.

The three will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today with a representative from the aircraft company in attendance.