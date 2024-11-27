DPM Kamikamica joins global cooperative leaders in India

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (left), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica is representing Fiji at the Global Launch of International Year of Cooperatives 2025 in India.

The event brings together leaders industry experts, and cooperative advocates from around the world.

The forum will feature discussions, panel sessions, and workshops, addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by cooperatives worldwide in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Kamikamica’s participation highlights Fiji’s commitment to the cooperative model as a means to enhance community resilience and to reduce poverty.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is set to launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025, with the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World” highlighting the transformative role that cooperatives play in advancing social inclusion, economic empowerment and sustainable development.