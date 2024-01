33-year-old murder accused Revoni Yalayala is being remanded for the alleged murder of a taxi driver.

It is alleged that Yalayala killed Donal Sarwan Prasad in Qalitu, Lautoka, in December of last year.

Yalayala is charged with one count of robbery with violence and one count of murder.

He is due to reappear in court next Thursday.