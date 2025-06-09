Waqanika questions PM’s legal advice

Lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

Lawyer Tanya Waqanika is today claiming that the Prime Minister and the President are getting advice from someone else other than the Office of the Attorney General.

Waqanika was in court this morning representing terminated Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali, whereby leave was granted to apply for judicial review challenging her removal from office.

Malimali’s lawyer alluded to the fact that the manner in which her client was removed should be a concern for any member of the public, as she claims she doesn’t think the advice has been coming from the Office of the Attorney General prior to this.

She adds that people deserve to know who is behind all this, as taxpayers’ money is involved.

She says the state can expect more lawsuits stemming from the COI report on the findings on how Malimali was appointed.

Meanwhile, FBC News understands that negotiations to reach a settlement in this matter have now stalled as new directions have been reached.

We are trying to get comments from the Prime Minister.

