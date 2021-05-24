Trio remanded for alleged murder

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 3:59 pm

The three individuals who have been charged with the alleged murder of a security officer in Nausori have been remanded.

45-year-old Emori Naqova, 28-year-old Semiti Vakatuakai, and 25-year-old Vilikesa Delana appeared in the Nausori Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Naqova, Vakatuakai and Delana have been charged with one count each of murder.

Article continues after advertisement

Delana has also been charged with theft and serious assault after he resisted arrest.

Magistrate Supreena Naidu has transferred the matter to the Suva High Court and has ordered the three to file a formal bail application.

Their plea has also been deferred.

The matter will be called in the Suva High court on February 21st.

It is alleged the three are responsible for the death of a 45-year-old security officer who was found unconscious along Brown Lane in Nausori Town on the night of 22nd January.

The third accused is also charged with theft and serious assault for allegedly resisting arrest by two officers from the Nausori Police Station.

